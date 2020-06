Tech giant Twitter has introduced its latest feature Fleets in India, reported Gadgets 360. The feature available for both Android and iOS users will enable tweets posted by the users to disappear from the site in 24 hours like in Facebook and Whatsapp, the report said.

Testing, testing… We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/r14VWUoF6p — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020

"People often tell us that they don't feel comfortable Tweeting because Tweets can be seen and replied to by anybody, feel permanent and performative (how many Likes & Retweets will this get!?)… We've been listening to this feedback and working to create new capabilities that address some of the anxieties that hold people back from talking on Twitter," product lead at Twitter, Kayvon Beykpour was quoted as saying in the report.