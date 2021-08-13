Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari gets new role in US

Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari will move to the United States as in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets globally, the social media giant said on August 13.

“We can confirm that Manish is staying at Twitter, and moving into a new role based in San Francisco as Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations focused on New Market Entry, the company said in a statement.

The announcement comes days after the government confirmed to the Delhi High Court that Twitter is now in compliance with new Information Technology (IT) rules that came into effect in May this year. The Centre, however, added, “We will have to see how they are doing, appointments made today, should not be withdrawn tomorrow.”

Twitter's senior executive Yu Sasamoto also confirmed Maheshwari’s US role. “Thank you to @manishm for your leadership of our Indian business over the past 2+ years. Congrats on your new US-based role in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide. Excited to see you lead this important growth opportunity for Twitter,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Neha Sharma Katyal, business head and Kanika Mittal, head of sales, will lead Twitter’s India team. Both of them will report to Yu San, head of Japan and APAC for Twitter.

Amid the tussle between the Indian government and Twitter over new digital rules, Maheshwari was earlier summoned by Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad Police in connection with a probe related to the assault of an elderly Muslim man there. He moved the Karnataka High Court over the issue.

This came against the backdrop of the Ghaziabad Police booking Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India, and several news websites and journalists on 15 June over the circulation of a video in which an elderly man claims he was allegedly thrashed by some young men who also asked him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' on 5 June. The police said the video was shared to cause communal unrest.

The Karnataka High Court restrained the police from initiating coercive action against Maheshwari. In its interim order, the court said if the police desire to examine the petitioner Manish Maheshwari, they may do so by virtual mode.

(With PTI inputs)