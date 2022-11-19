English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Hometechnology News

Twitter in hot water for not giving advance notice to laid off employees

Twitter in hot water for not giving advance notice to laid off employees

Twitter in hot water for not giving advance notice to laid off employees
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Musk may have fallen foul of California’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN Act over layoffs

Chaos at Twitter continued on Friday as many reports claimed mass resignations from the company after its new CEO Elon Musk’s mail asking employees to “commit to long, intense hours of work or leave”. At least 1,200 full-time employees resigned on November 17, the New York Times reported. Amid the turmoil since the takeover, Elon Musk now faces the risk of court action for violation of federal labour laws over layoffs. Musk’s reasoning behind the layoffs is to stem the bleeding finances of the company after his $44 billion takeover, which was completed on October 27.

Recommended Articles

View All
A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm

A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm

IST4 Min(s) Read

Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it

Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it

IST4 Min(s) Read

Shareholders, not firms, to bear share buyback tax burden. Here's what Sebi's proposal means for you

Shareholders, not firms, to bear share buyback tax burden. Here's what Sebi's proposal means for you

IST4 Min(s) Read

With COP27 countdown timer on, who pays what for climate crisis remains unanswered

With COP27 countdown timer on, who pays what for climate crisis remains unanswered

IST4 Min(s) Read


But, by not giving adequate warning and notice, Musk may have fallen foul of California’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN Act, along with federal labour laws. Under WARN, employers generally need to give 60 days of warning or notice before mass layoffs at a company.
ALSO READ:
Freedom Fridays: Musk reinstates 3 banned accounts, starts poll on Donald Trump's return
As a result, the social media platform is now being sued by a former contract worker in a class action lawsuit for failure to give proper notice, and for failure to deliver final pay and reimbursements. Shannon Liss-Riordan, the lawyer representing the employee, said that the company has temporarily halted firing employees, reported Bloomberg. The company will wait for a California court to hear an emergency motion, which will seek a stop on the company to get laid off workers to sign release forms, which often waive liability.
However, Twitter’s staffing problems do not have an end in sight with the total employee strength of the company being reduced by more than half from 7,500, before Elon Musk’s takeover. Musk has also fired several Twitter employees on the social media platform for daring to criticise him publicly. Several other employees have also been fired for criticising the free-speech advocate on internal Slack channels as well.
ALSO READ: Elon Musk says "long tweets" coming soon to Twitter — here's what could be new
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Elon MuskTwitterTwitter fiasco

Previous Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit three states today, inaugurates airport in Arunachal Pradesh

Next Article

Freedom Fridays: Musk reinstates 3 banned accounts, starts poll on Donald Trump's return

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng