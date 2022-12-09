Twitter Files: Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams social media platform for 'playing God'

The minister of state for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) Rajeev Chandrashekhar said that few people abusing power of platforms, misusing and distorting conversations is tantamount to weaponising misinformation.

The Minister of State for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Friday termed the Twitter Files as a "vindication of a widely held view".

The second instalment of Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files” released on Thursday revealed how the social media giant secretly “blacklisted” conservative tweets and accounts of users without their knowledge. Independent journalist Bari Weiss detailed in a series of tweets on how the company used “shadow banning” to limit the visibility of tweets coming from users.

Chandrashekhar said that that he was hearing the term "visibility filtering" for the first time and that they were told that this was all in their imagination.

He said these are disturbing findings and the misuse of power by a platform that claims to be a public square. "Twitter was playing God, against ethos of any liberal democracy," he said.

He said that few people abusing power of platforms, misusing and distorting conversations is tantamount to weaponising misinformation. "Facts emerging from Twitter Files vindicated a widely held view that all was not right. That type of weaponising of misinformation, and abuse of power is not acceptable. It will not be tolerated," he said.

He said the IT rules that the government has put out was to deal with "such a scenario of wepaonisation". He added that social media companies need to do their own due diligence on content that is misleading and take it down within 72 hours.

Chandrashekhar said the government is now worried if it is doing enough through IT rules and it needs to be seen if it should be doing more. He added that these issues could find their way into the new Digital India Bill.

"The government does not have the bandwidth for a fact finding mission of Twitter's violations in India. There is enough anecdotal evidence to give clarity about their conduct in India," he said, adding that the government's focus is that no company should even dare to commit such violations.

He advised social media companies to listen to the government and not make this adversarial.

