Twitter faces brief outage, is back up now

Elon Musk's Twitter faced a brief outage this afternoon with several users complaining about not being able to use its services. As per Downdetector, there were 650 complaints as of 1.10 pm that Twitter was down.

Screengrab of Downdetector

Screengrab of the Downdetector heat map

Downdetector had also tweeted saying that users were reporting facing problems.

User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 3:45 AM EDT. https://t.co/qqqwagygy9 RT if you're also having problems None

Things however changed quickly and the the microblogging site is now back up.

Some Twitter users, ironically, took to Twitter to vent their frustration and share some memes.

This is not the only technical glitch that the microblogging site has faced in recent times. Purportedly, a glitch in Twitter is restoring deleted tweets and retweets for hundreds of users across the globe. The micro-blogging platform has yet to acknowledge the problem and provide a fix.

As per The Verge, users are complaining that mass-deleted tweets are resurfacing on their profiles. James Vincent, a senior reporter for The Verge, wrote that on May 8, he deleted all his tweets — close to 5,000 of them — but can now see that Twitter has restored a handful of old re-tweets.

Open-source firewall SmoothWall's former CTO and chairman Richard Morrell, an open-source developer, also discussed the same problem on Twitter’s alternative platform, Mastodon.

"Last November, I deleted all my tweets. Every single one. I then ran Redact and deleted all my likes, my media, and retweets. 38k tweets gone. Woke up today to find 34k of them restored by Twitter, who presumably brought a server farm back up," he posted.