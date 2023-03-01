Twitter faces another global outage after Elon Musk laid off 200 employees

Around 56 percent of Twitter users reported issues with the application, 37 percent with the website, and seven percent with the server connection, according to the outage tracking website Down Detector.

Twitter users worldwide reported that neither the website's timeline on the web nor its mobile apps are loading as of Wednesday due to a significant outage that affected the entire world.

Users from different nations, such as the US, the UK, Japan, and India, started to notice problems with the website.

When using the app, Twitter displayed "What's happening?" for the majority of users.

The microblogging platform had a global outage last month as well.

According to the outage monitor website, over 85 percent of people had reported problems while using the application, eight percent while using the website, and seven percent with server connection.

However, the company fixed the "trouble" that many iOS users experienced earlier.

The company tweeted from its @TwitterSupport account: "Pardon the interruption! iOS users may have experienced some trouble using Twitter earlier. Things should be back to normal now."

So far, there has been no word from Twitter Support about the outage, but the site has become increasingly glitchy since Elon Musk's takeover and widespread layoffs.

Twitter is now down to less than 2,000 employees from 7,500.

