Twitter, Facebook accuse China of using fake accounts to undermine Hong Kong protests

Updated : August 20, 2019 06:24 AM IST

Twitter said it suspended 936 accounts and the operations appeared to be a coordinated state-backed effort originating in China.
Facebook said it had removed accounts and pages from a small network after a tip from Twitter. It said that its investigation found links to individuals associated with the Chinese government.
A 22-month US investigation concluded Russia interfered in a "sweeping and systematic fashion" in the 2016 US election to help Donald Trump win the presidency.
