Business Twitter expressed interest in buying TikTok's US operations Updated : August 10, 2020 10:21 AM IST TikTok has come under fire from US lawmakers over national security concerns surrounding data collection. The news of Twitter and TikTok being in preliminary talks and Microsoft still being seen as the front-runner in bidding for the app's US operations was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.