Twitter expands Blue subscription to 6 new countries, introduces Spaces tab and more

In December last year, Twitter relaunched its Blue subscription service with verification on the web for $8 per month or $84 per year, or in-app on iOS or Android for $11 a month. The android subscription was made available only last month and wasn't included in the original Twitter Blue plan.

Twitter has expanded the Twitter Blue subscription to six new countries, making it 12 regions in total to which users can subscribe to it.

According to TechCrunch, the service is now available in Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

Additionally, the company is introducing a new Spaces tab featuring podcasts and curated stations for live and recorded spaces.

The Spaces page is already available to users without a Twitter Blue subscription, but it primarily displays the live audio sessions that are currently happening.

Only Blue subscribers and "some people on Twitter for iOS and Twitter for Android apps" will have access to podcasts on the social network. Twitter had previously integrated podcasts, but it now appears that some of those initiatives are being resumed by the firm. According to Twitter, there won't be a method to search for podcasts at first. You must therefore pay attention to whatever the algorithm suggests to you.

The platform is also bringing back themed stations that list Spaces station by topics, which the company had started testing in August last year before Elon Musk took over.