CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsElon Musk's Twitter asked to vacate Colorado office over unpaid rent

Elon Musk's Twitter asked to vacate Colorado office over unpaid rent

Elon Musk's Twitter asked to vacate Colorado office over unpaid rent
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 4:52:46 PM IST (Published)

This is not the first time that Twitter is facing lawsuits for not paying rent. In January this year the social media company was sued for not paying rent on its San Fransisco office. The company failed to pay $136,250 as rent to the landlord, Columbia Reit, for its office space in San Francisco. Twitter Inc — owned by billionaire Elon Musk — has leased the 30th floor of the Hartford Building in the western US city.

Twitter has been asked to evict its office in Colorado due to non-payment  of rent. The company has not fulfilled its rental obligations since March this year, leading a judge to authorise the assistance of the sheriff in evicting Twitter office from the Colorado premises within the next 49 days.

As stated in a Denver Business Journal report, Twitter had initially provided a $968,000 letter of credit to the landlord when it leased four units in the building back in February 2020. The office space, spanning 65,000 square feet, is situated at 3401 Bluff Street in Boulder, Colorado.
Instead of regular rent payments, Twitter has been utilising the $968,000 letter of credit. However, this credit ran out in March and the company has since neglected rent payments.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X