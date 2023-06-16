This is not the first time that Twitter is facing lawsuits for not paying rent. In January this year the social media company was sued for not paying rent on its San Fransisco office. The company failed to pay $136,250 as rent to the landlord, Columbia Reit, for its office space in San Francisco. Twitter Inc — owned by billionaire Elon Musk — has leased the 30th floor of the Hartford Building in the western US city.

Twitter has been asked to evict its office in Colorado due to non-payment of rent. The company has not fulfilled its rental obligations since March this year, leading a judge to authorise the assistance of the sheriff in evicting Twitter office from the Colorado premises within the next 49 days.

As stated in a Denver Business Journal report, Twitter had initially provided a $968,000 letter of credit to the landlord when it leased four units in the building back in February 2020. The office space, spanning 65,000 square feet, is situated at 3401 Bluff Street in Boulder, Colorado.

Instead of regular rent payments, Twitter has been utilising the $968,000 letter of credit. However, this credit ran out in March and the company has since neglected rent payments.