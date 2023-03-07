Twitter employee asks Musk if he has been fired, he responds with ROFL emoji

Elon Musk’s response to the employee who lost access to his computer 9 days ago is being widely criticised on the social media platform. for being insensitive.

A former Twitter employee, who claimed he lost access to his work computer nine days ago, took to the platform to find out about his employment status. Addressing the tweet to CEO Elon Musk, he said that the head of HR at Twitter was unable to confirm his job status, and he hopes that Musk would respond.

Musk did respond to his query but in the most typical way which is now being criticized on the social media platform.

Icelandic entrepreneur Haraldur Thorleifsson, known as Halli, mentioned in the tweet that there were a total of 200 employees who lost access in a similar fashion.

Musk responded to Thorleifsson’s with a query, “What work have you been doing?"

Given how litigious Twitter can be, Thorleifsson asked Musk for legal permission to disclose his job profile to avoid violating any confidentiality policies of the company. After this, Musk cleared him to go ahead.

Thorleifsson then went on to describe his job profile and Musk asked him for further clarification on his role. When he elaborated, Musk laughed at Thorleifsson with two emoticons without providing any information.

Musk’s response was deemed insensitive by many who called him out for mistreating his employees.

Shortly after the exchange, Thorleifsson said that Twitter's Human Resources department contacted him and confirmed he had been fired.

He further asked the company to pay him the wages that they owed.

The Iceland-based entrepreneur sold his creative design agency, Ueno, which he founded in Reykjavik in 2014 to Twitter in early 2021. As part of the acquisition, he was appointed as a full-time employee at Twitter.

However, Thorleifsson expressed that he is worried about Musk not honouring the contract he signed with Twitter when he sold them his company.

"This is extremely stressful. This is my retirement fund, a way to take care of myself and my family as my disease progresses. Having the richest man in the world on the other end of this, potentially refusing to stand by contracts is not easy for me to accept," he said to the BBC.

Musk, who acquired the social media platform in October 2022, has steadily cut back the workforce to reduce costs. Last month, Musk appeared to fire another 200 Twitter employees which means Twitter now has just over 2,000 workers which is down from approximately 7,500 employees in October, as per the BBC report.