Elon Musk spars with BBC reporter, denies rise in hate speech on Twitter

3 Min(s) Read
A rare Twitter Spaces interview with BBC reporter James Clayton turned contentious when he brought up the issue of a perceived increase in hate speech in Twitter, prompting Elon Musk to turn combative.
There's no denying that in the past few days, relations have been fraught between Twitter's billionaire owner Elon Musk and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), following Musk's "government-funded" jibe.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
‘AI can’t become a rent-seeking monopoly’, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu suggests national policy
Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot | The power tussle in Rajasthan and the challenge for Congress
Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
To no one's surprise, the Twitter Spaces interview with BBC reporter James Clayton turned contentious when the latter brought up the issue of a perceived increase in hate speech in Twitter, prompting Musk to turn combative.
Clayton pointed out the fact that many accounts that had previously blocked for hate speech — including former US president Donald Trump's — were reinstated when Musk took over.
"I think the issue some people have is that a lot of people were brought back, (who spread) QAnon conspiracies, hate speech, etc — do you prioritise freedom of speech over hate speech or misinformation?"
Also read: Elon Musk would rather comply with India's 'very strict social media laws' than have his people go to jail
Musk got defensive.
"Misinformation, hate speech — who's to say that something is information? Who has the opportunity? So I'm saying one person's specification is another person's calculation," the Twitter boss shot back.
"...the point is for Twitter (to be) a town square... that diverse root that gives an equal voice to the the whole country, the whole world. It should not be (marred by) partisan politics, moral politics," Musk said.
But when Clayton pressed the issue further, Musk rejoined with: "Information can be dangerous, it can cause real harm. The BBC itself has at times published things that are false Do you agree?"
Clayton conceded this point, saying the BBC, in its 100-year history, might have published or broadcast things that later turned out to be incorrect. But he quickly pivoted and said he has noticed an increase in hate speech in his Twitter 'for you' feed and that was the reason he doesn't use the feed anymore.
"I'm not going to speak for the rest of of Twitter users but personally, I would see more hateful content," Clayton said.
Pat came Musk's reply, " Can you name one example?"
Clayton admitted he could not.
Musk pressed his point home. "I'm asking for one example, right? You don't know where you're talking about really ... because you can't name a single example ... not even one tweet. And yet you claimed hateful content was high. Well, that's false."
This seemed to force Clayton on the back foot and say, "Let's talk about something else ... we have we only have a certain amount of time."
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!