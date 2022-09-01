Twitter will let you edit tweets — but only if you pay for the privilege

By Vijay Anand

Mini Twitter said the feature will be rolled out to users of Twitter Blue, the microblogging app’s subscription tier that’s available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand for $4.99 a month.

Microblogging giant Twitter has finally started rolling out a feature that is ubiquitous in nearly every application — the edit button. There’s a catch, however — you must pay for it.

According to The Verge, the feature is similar to the edit feature on Facebook and will also allow other users to see a tweet’s edit history.

“Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication,” according to a Twitter blog post . “Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified.”

Later this month, the blog post added, the feature will be rolled out to users of Twitter Blue, the microblogging app’s subscription tier that’s available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand for $4.99 a month.

(Image: Twitter) (Image: Twitter)

“As part of their subscription, they receive early access to features and help us test them before they come to Twitter. The test will be localised to a single country at first and expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet. We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets,” Twitter added in the post.

Twitter said it hopes that with the edit feature, tweeting “will feel more approachable and less stressful. You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you, and we’ll keep working on ways that make it feel effortless to do just that”.

But…?

If it’s coming to Twitter Blue, it means regular users will not get the feature anytime soon. Twitter Blue users already have access to an undo feature, which allows them to recall a tweet, a customisable navigation bar and NFT profile photos.

