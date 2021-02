Even as Twitter has been in a stand-off with the government over the past few weeks on its decision to not follow all blocking orders issued by the Indian authorities, there doesn’t seem to have been an impact on the downloads of the app in India.

In fact, there was an uptick in the downloads in the period between February 1-9, the exact period when the current standoff escalated, with Twitter seeing 8 lakh downloads, compared to 5 lakh downloads in the nine days prior period (January 23-31), as per data from Sensor Tower.

This despite several top Union Ministers, led by Piyush Goyal, promoting homegrown microblogging platform Koo, which is designed similar to Twitter but is also available in several regional languages.

It is not clear how many app uninstalls Twitter saw over the past few weeks, and Sensor Tower said they were unable to share uninstall data.

The tussle between Twitter and the Indian government has intensified over the last ten days.

On January 31, the Indian government ordered Twitter to block 257 URLs and 1 hashtag, following the violence that broke out in Delhi during Republic Day on January 26.

On February 1, Twitter informed the government that it will not comply with the order fully and also unlocked some red-flagged accounts, starting one of the most heated standoffs with the Indian authorities.

On February 3, the Indian government dispatched a non-compliance notice to Twitter, warning the American company of statutory consequences, including a jail-term.

On February 8, the government sent a fresh notice with about 1,200 additional accounts to be blocked. On February 10, Twitter put out a statement that it will not block accounts of journalists, activists, and politicians, just hours before the scheduled meeting between the company’s representatives and the secretary of the Ministry of IT and Electronics. Twitter said the blocking orders by the government do not go with the company’s principles of defending the freedom of expression.

Post the meeting on Wednesday, the government issued a statement that Twitter will have to follow Indian laws enacted by the Parliament irrespective of the company’s own rules and guidelines.

According to data Analytics platform Statista, Twitter has 17.5 million users in India as of January 2021. However, Sensor Tower says that Twitter has seen 90 million downloads over the past seven years in India.

KOO’s COUP?

Koo, which been making headlines as celebrities and government officials tout

it as an alternative to Twitter, has gained momentum in the last ten days.

Koo, which was launched in March 2020, has seen a total of 3.3 million downloads and saw over two lakh downloads between February 1-9, the Sensor Tower data shows. This was more than double the downloads it had seen in a similar nine-day period from January 23 to January 31 of 92,000 downloads.

However, it is another Indian micro-blogging platform Sharechat, which is incidentally backed by Twitter, that has seen the most downloads in the February 1-9 period, with 2.4 Million installs. However, Sensor Tower data showed a slight dip for Sharechat downloads from the 2.6 million installs in the nine-day period from January 23-31.