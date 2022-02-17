Twitter down: Users across globe complain they can't post tweets, access timeline

By CNBCTV18.com
This is the second outage Twitter has faced within the past seven days. Downdetector, the online platform that provides real-time information about the status of websites suggested that Twitter was down.

Twitter users across the globe are experiencing problems with the microblogging site and have complained that they are unable to access their timelines on the app and web. This is the second outage within the past seven days, reports said.
Downdetector, the online platform that provides real-time information about the status of websites highlighted the issue.
According to reports, users complained of a global outage for a brief period on February 11. The Microblogging site had issued a statement claiming that "it was experiencing an elevated number of application programming interface errors, and is currently probing the matter".
