    technology News

    Twitter down, users face issues in logging in and accessing feed
    By Kanishka Sarkar   IST (Published)

    Twitter users complained on Friday saying they were facing trouble accessing feeds on the microblogging site and that some of them were unable to log in. 

    Twitter users complained on Friday saying they were facing trouble accessing feeds on the microblogging site and that some of them were unable to log in.

    According to Downdetector,  a platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, 94 percent of people reported problems with the website while 6 percent faced issues with the app.
    The development comes hours after Twitter told its employees by email that it would temporarily be closing its offices and preventing staff access, following a week of uncertainty about the company's future under new owner Elon Musk.
    Twitter said its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended in order "to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data."
