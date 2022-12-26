Twitter data of Sundar Pichai, WHO, Charlie Puth and other 400 million users leaked: Report

According to Israeli cyber intelligence firm, Hudson Rock, the database contains devastating amounts of information, including e-mails and phone numbers of high-profile users.

The year 2022 saw a lot of cyber-attacks and data breaches — and some big ones — and this one has to be one of the most shocking. A hacker has claimed to have stolen the data of nearly 400 million Twitter users and put it up for sale on the dark web. The stolen data includes information about the WHO, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and American singer Charlie Puth, among others.

According to Israeli cyber intelligence firm, Hudson Rock, the database contains devastating amounts of information, including e-mails and phone numbers of high-profile users.

Hudson Rock has shared pictures of the post on Twitter in which the hacker has shared information about the data leak.

"I am selling data of +400 million unique Twitter users that was scrapped via a vulnerability, this data is completely private," the hacker wrote in his post.

The hacker, who claims to have stolen the data, has offered a deal to Twitter, according to the report.

"Twitter or Elon Musk, if you are reading this post, you are already at risk of GDPR fines for the data leak of over 54 million users. Now fines for data leak of 400 million users," said the hacker.

"Your best option to avoid paying $2.76 million in CDPR breach fines like Facebook did (due to 533 million users being scraped) is to buy this data exclusively," it added.

He said that he is ready to deal with any middleman.

Moreover, he mentioned that "I will delete this thread and will not sell this info again".

Hudson Rock also mentioned that currently, it is not possible to fully verify that there are indeed 400 million users in the database and that it will follow up on any developments.

Other celebs whose names appear on the list are AOC, Donald Trump Jr, Cara Delevingne and Gerard Pique.

(With IANS inputs)