Twitter co-founder to invest in Kerala start-up

Twitter co-founder and Angel investor Biz Stone on Friday said he would be investing in a Kochi-based start-up, Sieve.

Stone said this through a video conference while addressing Huddle Kerala 2019, a start-up meeting held here.

Founded by Sanjay Nediyara, a hearing-impaired entrepreneur, Sieve is a complete platform for freelancers and agencies that provide the infrastructure from websites to digital signatures and all way up to invoicing and payment management.

The company currently serves in the US market and will soon be expanding to Europe.

Stone said he has used the product of Sieve as a freelancer.