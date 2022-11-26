English
    Tech This Week: Massive changes at Twitter, ASUS climbs to no. 2 in India and more

    Tech This Week: Massive changes at Twitter, ASUS climbs to no. 2 in India and more

    By CNBCTV18.com Nov 26, 2022 9:15 AM IST

    The social media platform is planning to relaunch its new verification services by next Friday.

    Twitter’s somersault following Elon Musk’s takeover continues. After Musk shut offices last weekend when employees resigned en masse, the new boss said that Twitter will be tentatively launching a new verification system with blue checks for individuals and gold checks for companies. The announcement comes just days after Musk had said that the company paused the relaunch of the subscription feature which was slated for November 29.

    Here are all the tech headlines that you need to know about over the past week.


    Twitter’s new verification rolling out next week

    The social media platform is planning to relaunch its new verification services by next Friday. Under the new system, all accounts will be manually authenticated. Gold checks will be assigned to companies, grey checks to governments and blue to individuals. read more.

    “Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week. Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before the check activates. Painful, but necessary,” Musk tweeted in response to another tweet by a user.

    ASUS now no. 2 in consumer notebook category in India

    ASUS announced that it rose to be the second biggest company in the consumer notebook category in India. ASUS now holds a 20.6 percent market share. The company’s line-up of gaming laptops and devices like Zenbook Pro Duo, Zenbook 17 Fold, Zephyrus and ROG Flow series, and Strix Scar 17 SE drove most of the growth. read more.

    Google to begin layoffs in 2023

    Google may begin to fire nearly 10,000 employees starting early 2023 as it has begun spotting ‘low performing’ staff using a new performance management system, according to a report. Google has managed to stave away layoffs unlike fellow tech companies Twitter, Meta and Microsoft and more. read more.

    HP to lay off thousands

    HP Inc is another tech company going for mass layoffs as the company announced that it would fire 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years. The layoffs are part of HP’s ‘Future Ready Transformation' plan for FY2023 to reduce costs and improve efficiency. read more.

