Technology Twitter CEO says banning Trump was right decision but sets dangerous precedent Updated : January 14, 2021 09:36 AM IST Twitter CEO said on Wednesday that banning President Donald Trump from its social media platform after last week's violence at the U.S. Capitol was the "right decision". The ban drew criticism from some Republicans who said it quelled the president's right to free speech.