  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Twitter CEO says banning Trump was right decision but sets dangerous precedent

Updated : January 14, 2021 09:36 AM IST

Twitter CEO said on Wednesday that banning President Donald Trump from its social media platform after last week's violence at the U.S. Capitol was the "right decision".
The ban drew criticism from some Republicans who said it quelled the president's right to free speech.
Twitter CEO says banning Trump was right decision but sets dangerous precedent

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus news highlights: UK reports new daily high of 1,564 COVID deaths, 2nd wave now more deadly

Coronavirus news highlights: UK reports new daily high of 1,564 COVID deaths, 2nd wave now more deadly

Qualcomm eyes challenge to Apple, Intel with $1.4 billion deal for chip startup

Qualcomm eyes challenge to Apple, Intel with $1.4 billion deal for chip startup

Paytm Money to offer F&O trading, eyes daily turnover of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in next 18-24 months

Paytm Money to offer F&O trading, eyes daily turnover of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in next 18-24 months

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement