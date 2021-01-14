Twitter CEO says banning Trump was right decision but sets dangerous precedent

Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that banning President Donald Trump from its social media platform after last week's violence at the U.S. Capitol was the "right decision," but said it sets a dangerous precedent.

San Francisco-based Twitter last week removed Trump's account, which had 88 million followers, citing the risk of further violence following the storming of the Capitol by supporters of the president.

"Having to take these actions fragment the public conversation," Dorsey said on Twitter.

I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter, or how we got here. After a clear warning we’d take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter. Was this correct? — jack (@jack) January 14, 2021

The ban drew criticism from some Republicans who said it quelled the president's right to free speech. German Chancellor Angela Merkel also warned through a spokesman that legislators, not private companies, should decide on potential curbs to free expression.

In his Twitter thread, Dorsey said that while he took no pride in the ban, "Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all."

I believe the internet and global public conversation is our best and most relevant method of achieving this. I also recognize it does not feel that way today. Everything we learn in this moment will better our effort, and push us to be what we are: one humanity working together. — jack (@jack) January 14, 2021

Twitter has introduced a series of measures over the last year like labels, warnings and distribution restrictions to reduce the need for decisions about removing content entirely from the service.

Dorsey has said he believes those measures can promote more fruitful, or "healthy," conversations online and lessen the impact of bad behavior.

The Twitter CEO added that bans by social media companies on Trump after last week's violence were emboldened by each other's actions even though they were not coordinated. But in the long term, the precedent set "will be destructive to the noble purpose and ideals of the open internet," he said.

Supporters of Trump who has repeatedly made baseless claims challenging Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the November election, stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, trying to halt the certification by Congress of Biden's Electoral College win.