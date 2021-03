In March 2006, Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and CEO of Twitter, tweeted: “just setting up my twttr,” and 15 years since, the first ever tweet on the microblogging site is now up for sale.

just setting up my twttr — jack (@jack) March 21, 2006

On Friday, Dorsey listed his first post in the form of a unique digital signature on “Valuables by Cent”, a website for selling tweets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Considered one of the most famous tweets on the platform, it has garnered over 1,44,000 likes and has been retweeted over 1,16,000 times. It may attract extremely high bids. In fact, on Saturday, the highest bid for the post stood at $100,000.

The Valuables by Cent was launched three months ago and the website compares the buying of tweets with buying an autographed baseball card. “There is only one unique signed version of the tweet, and if the creator agrees to sell, you can own it forever,” it says.

The tweet’s buyer gets an autographed certificate, signed using cryptography. It also includes metadata of the original tweet, according to the Valuables website, but the tweet continues to be available on the Twitter website.

Twitter currently has a daily user base of 192 million. In February, Dorsey said Twitter was exploring the option of allowing users to receive tips from their followers, adding the feature would help the platform make more money and intensify engagement.

That's not it. The microblogging site is now reportedly testing another very crucial feature, the one that's been in demand for as long as the platform has existed. The new feature, when operational, would allow users to edit their posts. Facebook and Instagram already allow their users to make changes to their posts by offering them the “edit” option.

The reason Twitter doesn't allow the edit function is because it had started as an SMS service. The company wants to preserve that essence, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had told Wired.