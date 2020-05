Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has defended his company’s decision to flag Donald Trump’s tweet after the US president made misleading claims about the spectre of voter fraud in the presidential election in November.

Trump, known to be generous in his use of Twitter, has threatened social media firms with action after two of his tweets were fact-checked by the platform. “We will strongly regulate, or close them down [...],” he wrote in one tweet.

However, Dorsey has stood his ground. The Twitter CEO said that the platform will “continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally.”

“Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me. Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make,” he wrote in a tweet.

“This does not make us an 'arbiter of truth.' Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions,” he added.

The ruction follows Trump’s tweet from May 26 in which he claimed “mail-in ballots” during the November presidential election will lead to widespread fraud. He didn’t substantiate his claims; Twitter flagged them and added a link to information about “mail-in ballots.”

Trump wrote: “There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone.....

Mail-in ballots allow voters to cast their ballot without going to a polling station. The Democratic Party has been insisting on their large-scale use in the wake of the social distancing norms amid the coronavirus pandemic.