Twitter Blues: The who's who of India Inc & their verification status

Let's take a closer look at the verification status of India's top business tycoons on Twitter.

Anand Mahindra, the Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra is one of the top Indian corporates who has paid to retain his ‘blue tick’ verification on Twitter but at the same time many other prominent business personalities like Ratan Tata, Uday Kotak, Gautam Adani and Nandan Nilekani do not carry any form of verification on their Twitter profiles.

Other Indian corporates like Gautam Singhania-Managing Director of Raymond, CP Gurnani of Tech mahindra, Sangita Reddy and Sunita Reddy of Apollo Hospitals, Sanjiv Bajaj of Bajaj Finserv and Varun Berry of Britannia also do not have any form of verification on their Twitter handle.

From the start-up universe Deepinder Goyal of Zomato, Kunal Shah of Cred, Gaurav Munjal of Unacademy Group chose to not retain their ‘blue checkmark’ on Twitter.

Even sharks (grabbing their fame from popular reality show-Shark Tank India) like Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, Aman Gupta of Boat, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Namita Thappar of Emcure and Amit Jain of CarDekho.com have not opted for a verification mark on their Twitter profile.

Shifting focus to the haves from have-nots. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon, Harsh Goenka of RPG Group, Bhavish Aggarwal of Ola, Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm and Harsh Mariwala of Marico opted to pay for their blue checkmark on Twitter.

3 OUT OF 4 NIFTY50 COMPANIES HAVE NO VERIFICATION ON TWITTER

Interestingly if one sees the top corporates houses of the country the numbers are evidently skewed in favor of the have-nots over haves. Out of the top 50 listed companies (taken Nifty 50 as the sample for consideration), 37 companies do not have any form of verification on Twitter which means 74 percent of the top 50 companies are not verified on Twitter.

Out of the same top 50 listed companies, 11 companies have a verification through a ‘golden tick’ which denotes being an official organisation. Of the 11 companies with ‘golden tick’, 5 are banks and NBFCs Like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Ltd. IT companies like Infosys, HCL Tech also have a ‘golden tick’ on Twitter.

Companies Like Apollo Hospitals, JSW Steel and UltraTech Cement are also verified on Twitter through a ‘golden tick’.