    technology News

    Twitter rolls out ‘blue tick’ verification service in India at Rs 719 a month: Reports

    Twitter rolls out ‘blue tick’ verification service in India at Rs 719 a month: Reports

    Twitter rolls out ‘blue tick’ verification service in India at Rs 719 a month: Reports
    By Kanishka Sarkar   IST (Updated)

    Twitter Blue price: Elon Musk-led microblogging site has rolled out the verification service in India for Rs 719 per month, according to reports.

    Twitter has begun rolling out its ‘Twitter Blue’ service to several users in India, according to reports. However, several many in India who seem to have received prompts have taken to the microblogging site to say that the verification service is being offered at Rs 719 per month, higher than the subscription cost of $8 (Rs 646.56) in the United States.

    As per screenshots posted on the social media platform, Twitter Blue is currently available only on iPhones and is expected to be available for all in the coming days.
    While CNBC-TV18.com has not yet received any prompt to avail of the paid verification service, an odd list of subscription plans has started to reflect on the Apple App Store.
    Strangely enough, Twitter's app page on the Google Play Store simply lists in-app purchases as "Rs 85.00 — Rs 26,000 per item".
    The new Twitter Blue does not include ID verification. "It's an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features. We'll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types," Twitter official Esther Crawford tweeted earlier.
    Earlier this month, Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk had indicated that the chargeable blue tick verification service could be rolled out in the country in "less than a month".
    In other countries too, Twitter has begun offering the service for $8 a month to anyone who wants to get — without actual verification — the blue check mark that previously was given to prominent accounts to prevent impersonation.
    Also Read: Elon Musk warns Twitter bankruptcy can't be ruled out, company may lose billions of dollars next year
    Meanwhile, the microblogging platform is once again adding gray “official” labels to some prominent accounts. Musk had rolled out the labels earlier this week, only to kill them a few hours later.
    However, on Thursday night they were back again for at least some accounts — including Twitter's own, as well as big companies like Amazon, Nike and Coca-Cola. Some media companies, such as The New York Times and The New Yorker also had the labels as of 10:30 am, while others, like The Wall Street Journal and The Los Angeles Times, did not.
    Also Read: Did Elon Musk just confirm ‘save video’ option on Twitter?
    The changes come days after the world's richest man Elon Musk took over Twitter Inc for $44 billion and brought in a slew of changes, including a subscription programme and a new verification system.
    Separately, Elon Musk on Thursday tweeted that going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their handle, and not just in their bio. “To be more precise accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok,” he said.
    Also Read: Elon Musk hosts Q&A in Twitter Spaces: A peep into some key changes
    First Published:  IST
