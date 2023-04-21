Lost Twitter blue tick? Here’s how to get verified — subscription cost, eligibility criteria and more

Twitter blue tick: In India, users can pay Rs 900 a month or a discounted rate of Rs 9,400 a year to their accounts verified. Here is the additional eligibility criteria to get a Twitter blue tick

‘If you don’t pay for a Twitter verification subscription, you lose the blue tick against your name’ — Elon Musk and his recently taken over firm Twitter set multiple deadlines to wind down verification checkmarks on legacy accounts and missed them but this time, it’s finally happening.

Celebrities around the world including Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Mark Zuckerberg, and even the Twitter founder Jack Dorsey have lost blue ticks on Twitter. All these global icons have millions of followers. It’s interesting to note how many celebs have refrained from paying for Twitter Blue subscription but the handles of their fan clubs have subscribed to the Blue tick.

To get a blue tick on Twitter, users in the United States need to pay $7 dollars a month while in India, it costs Rs 900 a month or at a discounted rate of Rs 9,400 a year. Musk had said that the price would vary across countries based on Purchasing Power Parity.

Apart from the need to subscribe and pay, here is the eligibility criteria to get a Twitter blue tick

Only accounts actively subscribed to Twitter Blue are eligible to receive the blue checkmark.

Twitter uses an eligibility criteria on when the checkmark is given to maintain the integrity of the platform, the firm says. The account must meet the following criteria to receive or retain the blue checkmark:

- Complete: Your account must have a display name and profile photo

-Active use: Your account must be active in the past 30 days to subscribe to Twitter Blue

-Security: Your account must be older than 30 days upon subscription and have a confirmed phone number

-Non-Deceptive:

-Your account must have no recent changes to your profile photo, display name, or username (@handle)

-Your account must have no signs of being misleading or deceptive

-Your account must have no signs of engaging in platform manipulation and spam

The blue checkmark will appear once Twitter reviews the person’s Twitter Blue subscribed account and if it meets the requirements.

Also, as a result of this change, Twitter will no longer be accepting applications for the blue Verification checkmarks under the previous criteria (active, notable, and authentic).

What the loss of the blue checkmark means and how can you lose it

In accordance with the Twitter Terms of Service, including Purchaser terms, Twitter may remove the checkmark of an account at any time without notice.

To minimise confusion and promote integrity on the platform, changes to profile photo, or username (@handle) will result in a temporary loss of the blue checkmark until the account is validated as continuing to meet Twitter’s requirements. No further changes to the handle’s profile photo, or username will be allowed during the review period.

The checkmark will appear again once Twitter reviews Twitter Blue subscribed account and if it continues to meet requirements.

Twitter may also remove the checkmark from accounts that are found to be in violation of the Twitter Rules.

One may not purchase Twitter Blue if they are a person with whom Twitter is not permitted to have dealings under US and any other applicable economic sanctions and trade compliance law.

Any violation of the Twitter Terms of Service or Twitter Rules, manipulation of Twitter processes, or circumvention of enforcement actions may result in the loss of the checkmark or in certain instances, suspension.