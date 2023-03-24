No legacy verified blue ticks on Twitter without subscription from April 1

Twitter users who have the blue verified tick marks against their names under the legacy verified programme will not be able to avail of it from April 1 onwards without subscription

Twitter users who have the blue verified tick marks against their names under the legacy verified programme will not be able to avail of it from April 1 onwards without subscription, the microblogging site announced on March 24.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://twitter.com/i/twitter_blue_sign_up… Organizations can sign up for Verified Organizations here: https://twitter.com/i/en/verifiedorganizations/apply” Twitter Verified tweeted.

Twitter Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved. The subscription for individuals comes with all existing Blue features like — Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, Reader, custom navigation, Bookmark Folders, Top Articles and more.

Twitter soon plans to bring the feature that’ll rocket to the top of replies, mentions and search, meaning the tweets from verified users will be prioritised — helping to fight scams and spam. Users will soon see 50 percent fewer ads in the home timeline.

Among the new features of Twitter Blue, verified users will be able to post longer videos and get early access to select new features with Twitter Blue Labs.

If an individual subscribes to Twitter Blue and takes a annual plan, they will be billed Rs 566.67 per month i.e Rs 6,800 per year billed annually and they go for the monthly plan, they will have to Rs Rs 650 a month i.e. Rs 7,800 per year.

The move comes months after billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter in a $44 billion and began to look at measures to implement and expand the social media site’s subscription programme Twitter Blue across the world.

In a tweet in December 2022, Musk has mentioned that the subscription model would come into effect in a few months doing away with the legacy blue ticks.