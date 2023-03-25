Twitter blue tick | Here's how you can retain it for free

Twitter announced on Friday that it will be taking down all legacy verified checkmarks. However, there is still a way to keep your blue tick intact if you are associated with a verified organisation on the microblogging platform — without having to pay the hefty subscription fee.

Twitter on Friday, March 24, announced that it will begin winding down its legacy verified programme and remove legacy verified checkmarks — and users will need to subscribe to Twitter Blue if they intend to keep their prestigious blue ticks.

The Twitter blue tick — before Elon Musk took over and flipped the organisation, the platform and the whole world upside down — was the only way of knowing whether a user was in fact interacting with a real and verified person or not. The verification process even required people to submit their government IDs, in addition to other information, which identified them as the real deal. Now, anyone can buy that blue tick if they have an active account with just $8 a month.

However, there is still a way to keep your blue tick intact if you are associated with a verified organisation on the microblogging platform without having to pay the hefty subscription fee.

Also Read: No legacy verified blue ticks on Twitter without subscription from April 1

When the whole blue tick fiasco began after Musk’s takeover and several other coloured verified checkmarks were introduced, Twitter also launched the Verified Organizations programme. According to Twitter, “Twitter Verified Organizations enables organisations of all types — businesses, non-profits, and government institutions — to sign up and manage their verification and to affiliate and verify any related account.”

What does this mean for the organisation?

This means that any organisation that chooses to verify itself on Twitter through a subscription (of course) will receive “a gold checkmark and square avatar if they are a business or non-profit, or a grey checkmark and circular avatar if they are a governmental or multilateral organisation.”

CNBC-TV18's verified Twitter account (Image: Twitter) CNBC-TV18's verified Twitter account (Image: Twitter)

How does it help the employees of that organisation?

The catch is Twitter allows other handles to affiliate themselves with the organisation that they’re a part of.

“A company can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees or teams. A government can affiliate its precincts, officials, or their other entities. There is no limit to the number of affiliates an organisation can have, or who they can affiliate (as long as they are related),” Twitter says.

In short, if you are a part of an organisation that is verified on Twitter, you can get verified too, as long as your company will let you.

“An affiliated account receives verification (denoted by either a blue, gold, or grey checkmark) as well as an affiliate badge, a small image of their parent company's profile picture, displayed next to their checkmark,” Twitter adds.

Bloomberg Technology's account affiliated to Bloomberg on Twitter (Image: Twitter) Bloomberg Technology's account affiliated to Bloomberg on Twitter (Image: Twitter)

The affiliated accounts will also appear on a new tab on the organisation’s Twitter profile, which will help users identify the people who work under the said company.

Bloomberg's affiliate accounts on Twitter (Image: Twitter) Bloomberg's affiliate accounts on Twitter (Image: Twitter)

What is the process?

Organisations can go to the Verified Organizations portal, sign up and manage their billing. The programme costs $1,000 a month (plus taxes) and $50 a month for each additional affiliate.

The portal is a web-only feature, meaning the features will be exclusively available on the web.

After submitting the application, if an organisation has been granted access, they will be sent an activation link to activate the verified account and add billing details.

“By subscribing, organisations can access our new tool to manage verification, meaning you have full control over your organisation's presence on Twitter. You’ll be able to add and remove affiliated accounts at any time. Affiliates must accept an invite and double opt-in in order to receive verification,” as per Twitter.

The subscription is currently available in the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Mexico, Israel, and Brazil. Twitter says there are plans to expand to other countries.

Also Read: Meta rolls out paid subscription plan for US audience