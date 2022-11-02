Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

Mini
In his own words, Musk's most controversial announcement yet — charging users $8 a month to keep their verified status, or Twitter's coveted blue tick — is a bid to boost the platform's non-ad revenue.
Twitter speaks to the inner masochist in all of us— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022
If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022
To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies https://t.co/k4guTsXOIu— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2022
To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022