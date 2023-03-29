A Mashable report citing researcher Travis Brown's data revealed that 78,059 of Twitter Blue subscribers have fewer than 100 followers, accounting for 17.6 percent of all Twitter Blue subscribers. Also, there are 2,270 subscribers who have no followers at all.
According to researcher Travis Brown, about half of all users who have subscribed to Twitter Blue have fewer than 1,000 followers, making it approximately 220,132 paying subscribers, reported Mashable.
The website reported that Brown has been tracking the subscriptions since January.
The website reported that although Brown did not have access to the internal information of the company, his methodology was however accurate as the subscriber numbers had been leaked before. Brown said he has been able to pull around 90 percent of the subscribers, the website added.
According to Brown's data, Twitter Blue at present has 444,435 subscribers. Although it is not clear how many of these actually continue to subscribe, as. Twitter has yet to remove the paid verification badges from many accounts that canceled subscriptions. Mashable said that Brown confirmed that as the users are still 'Blue verified' by Twitter, they show up as paying subscribers according to Twitter Blue data.
However, collectively, less than 0.2 percent of the social network's 254 million users who are active daily have been paying for the subscription.
Brown's data also revealed that just 6,482 legacy verified accounts have actually paid for the Twitter Blue subscription, Mashable reported. There are around 420,000 legacy verified accounts, which include celebrities, journalists, influencers, athletes, among others, who had got the checkmark badge for free under the old verification system, the report added.
