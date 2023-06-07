Twitter Blue subscribers will now have an hour-long window to edit their tweets

When the Edit Tweet feature was first released in October last year, it had a 30-minute time limit.

Twitter has announced that the Blue subscribers on the platform will now be able to edit their tweets one hour after posting.

"Blue subscribers now have up to 1 hour to edit their Tweets," the official Twitter Blue account tweeted on Tuesday.

Shortly after the tweet was published, Twitter amended its help page for Blue to reflect the new one-hour time limit.

"This highly requested feature gives you a one-hour window to make a limited number of changes to published Tweets. Use it to make updates, tag someone, or reorder the media you attached. Edit Tweet currently only applies to original Tweets and quote Tweets," the support page mentioned.

When the Edit Tweet feature was first released in October last year, it had a 30-minute time limit.

In the meantime, Linda Yaccarino became the new CEO of Twitter, freeing Elon Musk to concentrate on Tesla and SpaceX.

Before welcoming Joe Benarroch to the microblogging site, Yaccarino, the former chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBC Universal, updated her LinkedIn profile to reflect her new role as CEO of Twitter..

"Welcome to the flock, Benarroch , from one bird to the next. Let's get to work @Twitter," she posted.

(With inputs from IANS)