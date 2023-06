When the Edit Tweet feature was first released in October last year, it had a 30-minute time limit.

Twitter has announced that the Blue subscribers on the platform will now be able to edit their tweets one hour after posting.

"Blue subscribers now have up to 1 hour to edit their Tweets," the official Twitter Blue account tweeted on Tuesday.

Shortly after the tweet was published, Twitter amended its help page for Blue to reflect the new one-hour time limit.