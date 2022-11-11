New $8 Twitter Blue vanishes only days after launch amid flurry of fake accounts

By Pihu Yadav

Amid all the launching and 'unlaunching' at the platform, Elon Musk's prediction that Twitter will be doing 'lots of dumb things' has a solid ring about it.

Just days after the new $7.99 subscription service, Twitter Blue, began, users are claiming that the ability to sign up for it has vanished from the iOS app, according to The Verge.

Users reportedly noticed that the Twitter Blue subscription option has vanished from the iOS app's sidebar (it is still unavailable for Android users). In order to sign up, individuals for whom the link is still up get wis an error message, which reads, “Thank you for your interest! Twitter Blue will be available in your country in the future. Please check back later.”

This does not come as a surprise, especially when users are creating all sorts of fake accounts on the platform — including a verified account of Jesus Christ himself. Musk seems to be doing his best to kill the impersonators, tweeting about how all parody accounts will be terminated if they fail to mention so in their bios and then updating the criterion and saying that they also need to mention “parody” in their names.

Jane Manchun Wong, who goes by @wongmjane on the platform, tweeted that the service seems to have been “unlaunched.”

“Checked with Twitter’s API and the in-app purchase for Twitter Blue Verified is no longer listed for production,” she added.

Why users are unable to sign up for Twitter Blue is still unclear. But it is very likely that Twitter is failing to manage the havoc currently very obvious as it tried to launch a service without a contingency plan in place.

So, it seems like when Musk said that Twitter will be doing “lots of dumb things,” he really did mean it.

Musk has been trying out several things and ideas to separate official, verified accounts from fake ones including a grey 'Official' tick, which for now — like the rest of Twitter — is very unpredictable.

The Verge also noted that many people, including current Twitter employees, have predicted that Twitter Blue “is in increasing danger of breakdown,” as small errors pile up unaddressed. This is on top of the stress that the staff is going through among mass firings, stress, overwork, and a mandate to return to the office in person.