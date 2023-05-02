Twitter Blue: The mystery of the magical checkmark

3 Min(s) Read
There's a new development in the Twitter blue checkmark saga. Some previously verified users on Monday reported that writing "former blue check" in their Twitter profile bios made the coveted blue checkmark reappear. However, the blue tick is only temporarily seen by accountholders and then it soon disappears.
CNBC-TV18's own Vijay Anand tried the trick and noticed that his checkmark came back. Unlike for Twitter Blue subscribers, in Vijay’s case, clicking on the blue checkmark showed this message:
"This account is verified because it's notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category."