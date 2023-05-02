English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsTwitter Blue: The mystery of the magical checkmark

Twitter Blue: The mystery of the magical checkmark

Twitter Blue: The mystery of the magical checkmark
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ayushi Agarwal  May 2, 2023 7:10:32 PM IST (Updated)

Some previously-verified users on Monday reported that writing "former blue check" in their Twitter profile bios made the coveted blue checkmark reappear. However, in certain cases, the blue tick could only be seen temporarily by accountholders and soon disappears.

There's a new development in the Twitter blue checkmark saga. Some previously verified users on Monday reported that writing "former blue check" in their Twitter profile bios made the coveted blue checkmark reappear. However, the blue tick is only temporarily seen by accountholders and then it soon disappears.

Recommended Articles

View All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


CNBC-TV18's own Vijay Anand tried the trick and noticed that his checkmark came back. Unlike for Twitter Blue subscribers, in Vijay’s case, clicking on the blue checkmark showed this message:
"This account is verified because it's notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category."
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X