Twitter Blue: The mystery of the magical checkmark

Some previously-verified users on Monday reported that writing "former blue check" in their Twitter profile bios made the coveted blue checkmark reappear. However, in certain cases, the blue tick could only be seen temporarily by accountholders and soon disappears.

CNBC-TV18's own Vijay Anand tried the trick and noticed that his checkmark came back. Unlike for Twitter Blue subscribers, in Vijay’s case, clicking on the blue checkmark showed this message:

"This account is verified because it's notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category."