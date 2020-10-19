  • SENSEX
Twitter blocks tweet from Trump adviser downplaying masks

Updated : October 19, 2020 08:09 AM IST

The Twitter policy bans statements that have been confirmed to be false or misleading by experts such as public health authorities.
Trump has downplayed the importance of masks in reducing the spread of the virus, even after he contracted the disease.
