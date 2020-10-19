Technology Twitter blocks tweet from Trump adviser downplaying masks Updated : October 19, 2020 08:09 AM IST The Twitter policy bans statements that have been confirmed to be false or misleading by experts such as public health authorities. Trump has downplayed the importance of masks in reducing the spread of the virus, even after he contracted the disease. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.