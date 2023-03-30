Twitter blocks Pakistan government’s account in India again

The official Twitter account of the Pakistani government was previously withheld in July and October, last year.
The official Twitter account of the Pakistani government has been blocked in India for the second time in six months. Twitter India has blocked the account in "response to a legal demand," it says.
This is the third time overall that the account was suspended in India with the previous incidents occurring in July and October, last year.
As per Twitter guidelines, the microblogging site takes such action when it is presented with a valid legal demand, which is usually in the form of a court order.
The Twitter feed of the Pakistan government "@GovtofPakistan" is currently unavailable to Indian users. Still, it remained available for viewing and interaction in countries such as the United States and Canada, as per a report by news agency Reuters.
Last year, the official accounts of Pakistan Embassies in the United Nations, Egypt, Turkey and Iran were also banned by Twitter India.
India also blocked 16 YouTube-based news channels, out of which six were based in Pakistan. It employed emergency powers under IT Rules, 2021, to do so.
As per the official press note released by the Ministry at the time, the YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 680 million and were allegedly found to be spreading false information to incite disharmony in India.
The blocked YouTube channels allegedly used fake and sensational thumbnails, images of news anchors, and logos of TV news channels to appear genuine and mislead viewers into believing the false news.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Pakistan was removed from the EU list of "High-Risk Third Countries." The removal of Pakistan from the list has been welcomed by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
“De-listing of Pakistan from EU's updated list of high-risk third-countries is a major development which would facilitate our businesses, individuals and entities," the Pakistan leader tweeted.
The EU's list included countries that lacked robust anti-money laundering and countering terrorist measures.
(Edited by : Ayushi Agarwal)
