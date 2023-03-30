English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsTwitter blocks Pakistan government’s account in India again

Twitter blocks Pakistan government’s account in India again

Twitter blocks Pakistan government’s account in India again
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 30, 2023 10:40:55 AM IST (Published)

The official Twitter account of the Pakistani government was previously withheld in July and October, last year.

The official Twitter account of the Pakistani government has been blocked in India for the second time in six months. Twitter India has blocked the account in "response to a legal demand," it says.

Recommended Articles

View All
Karnataka Election 2023: Why these Lingayat and Vokkaliga-dominated seats are crucial

Karnataka Election 2023: Why these Lingayat and Vokkaliga-dominated seats are crucial

Mar 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

World Bipolar Day: Here's why this disease is still a complex affair despite competent therapies

World Bipolar Day: Here's why this disease is still a complex affair despite competent therapies

Mar 30, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

This Jadavpur University alumnus has created world’s first energy-saving paint and other amazing stuff

This Jadavpur University alumnus has created world’s first energy-saving paint and other amazing stuff

Mar 29, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

March F&O Series: Nifty 50 falls over 400 points to mark worst series since September

March F&O Series: Nifty 50 falls over 400 points to mark worst series since September

Mar 29, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


This is the third time overall that the account was suspended in India with the previous incidents occurring in July and October, last year.
As per Twitter guidelines, the microblogging site takes such action when it is presented with a valid legal demand, which is usually in the form of a court order.
ALSO READ | Twitter India bans accounts of Pakistani embassies in Turkey, Egypt, Iran and UN
The Twitter feed of the Pakistan government "@GovtofPakistan" is currently unavailable to Indian users. Still, it remained available for viewing and interaction in countries such as the United States and Canada, as per a report by news agency Reuters.
Last year, the official accounts of Pakistan Embassies in the United Nations, Egypt, Turkey and Iran were also banned by Twitter India.
India also blocked 16 YouTube-based news channels, out of which six were based in Pakistan. It employed emergency powers under IT Rules, 2021, to do so.
ALSO READ | Half of Twitter Blue users have fewer than 1,000 followers and over 2,200 have none: Report
As per the official press note released by the Ministry at the time, the YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 680 million and were allegedly found to be spreading false information to incite disharmony in India.
The blocked YouTube channels allegedly used fake and sensational thumbnails, images of news anchors, and logos of TV news channels to appear genuine and mislead viewers into believing the false news.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Pakistan was removed from the EU list of "High-Risk Third Countries." The removal of Pakistan from the list has been welcomed by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
ALSO READ | Only verified accounts can vote in Twitter polls from April 15: Elon Musk
“De-listing of Pakistan from EU's updated list of high-risk third-countries is a major development which would facilitate our businesses, individuals and entities," the Pakistan leader tweeted.
The EU's list included countries that lacked robust anti-money laundering and countering terrorist measures.
(Edited by : Ayushi Agarwal)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

PakistanTwitter

Next Article

TikTok ban pushed by US Senator blocked in Senate

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X