Originally launched as 'Birdwatch' in January last year, the Community Notes feature enables to combat misinformation in tweets. Twitter chief Elon Musk said that "it will have a powerful impact on falsehoods".

The next key element of Elon Musk’s Twitter 2.0 reformation is now in place, as Twitter on Sunday announced that it will open its 'Community Notes' feature to all users globally.

Beginning Sunday, people all around the world will be able to view Community Notes attached to tweets but only US-based Twitter users will have access to create them. Twitter said that it will expand the contributor base country by country.

Beginning today, Community Notes are visible around the world 🌎🌍🌏 — Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) December 11, 2022

"Contributors can suggest a note on any Tweet. Notes are then rated for helpfulness by other contributors. Notes are only shown on Tweets if they are rated helpful by enough people from different perspectives. The more people that participate, the better the program becomes."

As per Community Notes Guide, Contributors are people on Twitter, who chose to enrol to write and rate notes.

People everywhere can now see and rate notes, helping to ensure notes are helpful to those from a wide range of views. pic.twitter.com/m0Ie4Q7GcN — Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) December 11, 2022

The company also added that the rollout is still in process and will add contributors from a first new country soon.

Twitter chief Elon Musk said that " it will have a powerful impact on falsehoods".

When @CommunityNotes rolls out worldwide, it will have a powerful impact on falsehoods — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

"Community Notes works differently than the rest of Twitter. It is not a popularity contest. It aims to find notes that many people from different points of view will find helpful. It takes into account not only how many ratings a note has received, but also whether people who rated it helpful seem to come from different perspectives. Because notes need to genuinely be found helpful by people who tend to disagree, the program is more likely to identify notes that many people find helpful," the guide added.

