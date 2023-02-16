Twitter becomes first social media platform to allow cannabis ads in US

Twitter’s ‘Cannabis Ad Policy’ says it will permit cannabis companies to advertise their products, as long as they have the proper licenCe, and follow the guidelines. After the Twitter announcement, most cannabis companies were quick to embrace the changes suggested by Twitter. Companies like Trulieve Cannabis have already launched a multi-state campaign on the platform.

Twitter will allow cannabis companies to advertise on the platform in the United States. Twitter updated its ad policy on Wednesday becoming the first social media platform in the US to allow cannabis advertising.

The company said it will permit cannabis companies to advertise as long as they have a proper licence, pass through its multi-stage approval process, target only jurisdictions where they are licenced to operate, and don’t target people aged below 21 years.

Twitter said that the relaxed policy aims to create more opportunities for “responsible cannabis marketing”.

ALSO READ |

While Twitter earlier only allowed advertising for hemp-derived CBD topical products, other social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok continue to follow a “no cannabis advertising policy” as cannabis is illegal in the US at the federal level.

However, there may be an opportunity for Twitter as more states are moving toward allowing the sale of recreational cannabis, with 21 states already on board, as per a Reuters report.

After the announcement, most cannabis companies were quick to embrace the changes suggested by Twitter. Companies like Trulieve Cannabis have already launched a multi-state campaign on the platform.

“This change speaks to the growing acceptance of cannabis as a mainstream wellness category, and we are hopeful it will serve as a catalyst for other social media platforms to follow suit,” said Kate Lynch of Curaleaf, the biggest cannabis company operating in the US, Reuters reported.

After seeing a surge in sales during the early stages of the pandemic, the US cannabis industry has shown signs of slowing in the face of regulatory and economic challenges, including falling prices and poaching of customers by an illicit market. Thus, Twitter’s move could provide a significant boost to the industry.

What does the new ad policy say?

Twitter’s ‘Cannabis Ad Policy’ says that in both the US and Canada, advertisers must be pre-authorised by Twitter and health authorities.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk forced algorithm change to help boost his tweets, Platformer says

They must not target customers under the age of 21 and can only target jurisdictions in which they are licenced to promote these products or services online.

Additionally, in the US, the advertisements can’t promote or offer the sale of cannabis or CBD directly, unless the ads are for topical, non-ingestible, hemp-derived CBD products with less than 0.3 percent of THC concentration specified by government regulations.

A range of other restrictions is also included in the updated policy. For instance, companies and brands can’t use any character, sportsperson, celebrity, or image/icon that might appeal to minors. No pregnant women or minors can be used in advertising and there must not be any claims of health benefits or any false or misleading claims.