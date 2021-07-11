Twitter appoints resident grievance officer, releases transparency report

Twitter, which is currently facing the heat from the government over non-compliance with the IT Rules, has now released its transparency report and has appointed a Resident Grievance Officer as per the regulations.

Twitter has named Vinay Prakash as its Chief Grievance Officer, as per its website. This comes weeks after the interim grievance officer appointed by the company had quit the position. Twitter has informed the Delhi High Court that it has appointed an interim chief compliance officer.

Twitter on Sunday also released its transparency report for the period of May 26-June 26, highlighting user complaints and action is taken.

The IT rules, which came into effect for social media intermediaries with over 50 lakh users on May 26 this year, require the intermediaries to "publish periodic compliance report every month mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken thereon, and the number of specific communication links or parts of information that the intermediary has removed or disabled access to in pursuance of any proactive monitoring conducted by using automated tools or any other relevant information as may be specified".

As per Twitter's report, the company took action on over 130 URLs. The majority of these cases were of defamation, while the remaining were largely around harassment.

Twitter also said it proactively suspended 18,385 accounts for child sexual exploitation and suspended over 4000 accounts for allegedly promoting terrorism globally.

The micro-blogging site said it processed 56 grievances that were appealing Twitter account suspensions, but overturned 7 of the account suspensions based on the specifics of the situation, adding that the other accounts remain suspended.

It said that a majority of the complaints it received related to account verification, account access, or seeking assistance or information regarding an account or Twitter’s enforcement actions, that are not included in the data.