    Hometechnology News

    Twitter announces edit feature, but for select users — details here
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Twitter's edit feature will allow users to alter their tweets within a 30-minute window.

    Twitter has finally announced its much-anticipated feature, the ability to edit tweets after publishing. However, the feature will be available to only a select group of users who will be able to edit their tweets for up to 30 minutes after posting.

    Twitter users have been demanding the feature for years to fix errors like typos. As per reports, the edited tweets will have an icon and timestamp, showing when the post was last edited. Users will be able to click on the label of an edited tweet to see the edit history and previous versions of the post a well.

    Who can use the edit tweet feature?

    The ‘edit tweet’ feature will be first available only for the users of the paid version or the Twitter Blue subscribers. However, the feature won’t be rolling out to all paid users initially. Twitter confirmed that New Zealand-based subscribers will first get the feature and once the company learns more about usage patterns, it will be later pushed to Twitter Blue users in Australia, Canada, and the US, as per a Tech Crunch report.

    Also read: Twitter tests new features to expand tweet recommendations

    For the edit button feature, eligible users will get only a 30-minute window to mend their tweets after publishing. Twitter already offers an ‘Undo tweet’ button for Twitter Blue subscribers, through which users can cancel posting a tweet within 30 second of publishing if they spot any error. This service will also continue after Twitter launches the edit tweet button.

    Also read: CoinDCX Twitter locked: Hacking verified accounts a new exploit for crypto scammers
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
