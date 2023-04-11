English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsTwitter and Elon Musk's all encompassing "X" app unite

Twitter and Elon Musk's all-encompassing "X" app unite

Twitter and Elon Musk's all-encompassing "X" app unite
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Apr 11, 2023 4:39:38 PM IST (Published)

Musk had previously indicated an interest in developing a programme with extensive features similar to those of China's WeChat.

Twitter has made a huge announcement, announcing that it has integrated with Elon Musk's everything app, known as "X".

Recommended Articles

View All
Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot | The power tussle in Rajasthan and the challenge for Congress

Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot | The power tussle in Rajasthan and the challenge for Congress

Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — three big takeaways from the largest PE deal in Indian healthcare

Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — three big takeaways from the largest PE deal in Indian healthcare

Apr 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?

Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?

Apr 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Twitter discreetly announced that it was ceasing operations in a court filing in the US.
"Twitter Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists. X Corp. is a privately held corporation, incorporated in Nevada, and with its principal place of business in San Francisco, California," the filing mentioned.
He reiterated that X is still his long-term strategy for the company in October of last year, as he was completing the acquisition of Twitter.
"Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app," Musk tweeted.
Also Read: Apple’s first retail store to open in Mumbai on April 18, next outlet coming up in Delhi: Check details
"Twitter probably accelerates X by three to five years, but I could be wrong," he added.
Musk had previously indicated an interest in developing a programme with extensive features similar to those of China's WeChat.
He had stated during a podcast that the Country requires a super app.
"It's either convert Twitter to that or start something new. It does need to happen somehow," he said.
"If you're in China, you kind of live on WeChat. It does everything. It's sort of like Twitter, plus PayPal, plus a whole bunch of things all rolled into one, with a great interface. It's really an excellent app, and we don't have anything like that outside of China," Musk told the listeners during the podcast last year.
Musk was a co-founder of X.com, an online bank that was merged to create PayPal in 1999.
(With IANS Inputs)
Also Read: “I follow BBC,” says Elon Musk after Twitter's 'government funded media' tag row
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Elon MuskTwitter

Previous Article

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G goes on sale today: Check price, specifications and other details

Next Article

Bombay High Court orders explanation for IT rule amendment in response to Kunal Kamra's petition

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X