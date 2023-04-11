Twitter and Elon Musk's all-encompassing "X" app unite

Musk had previously indicated an interest in developing a programme with extensive features similar to those of China's WeChat.

Twitter has made a huge announcement, announcing that it has integrated with Elon Musk's everything app, known as "X".

Twitter discreetly announced that it was ceasing operations in a court filing in the US.

"Twitter Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists. X Corp. is a privately held corporation, incorporated in Nevada, and with its principal place of business in San Francisco, California," the filing mentioned.

He reiterated that X is still his long-term strategy for the company in October of last year, as he was completing the acquisition of Twitter.

"Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app," Musk tweeted.

"Twitter probably accelerates X by three to five years, but I could be wrong," he added.

He had stated during a podcast that the Country requires a super app.

"It's either convert Twitter to that or start something new. It does need to happen somehow," he said.

"If you're in China, you kind of live on WeChat. It does everything. It's sort of like Twitter, plus PayPal, plus a whole bunch of things all rolled into one, with a great interface. It's really an excellent app, and we don't have anything like that outside of China," Musk told the listeners during the podcast last year.

Musk was a co-founder of X.com, an online bank that was merged to create PayPal in 1999.

