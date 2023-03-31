Twitter algorithm to go open source at noon Pacific Time: Elon Musk

An open-source software or algorithm means that it will be publicly accessible. Anyone would be able to see, modify and distribute Twitter’s algorithm that it uses to recommend tweets to users.

Elon Musk seems to be sticking to his promise of making the Twitter algorithm open-source. The Twitter owner tweeted on Friday saying “Algorithm goes open source at noon Pacific Time”, which is around midnight in India Standard Time.

Earlier in February, Musk hinted at making the Twitter code open source while replying to a user on the platform. “Prepare to be disappointed at first when our algorithm is made open source next week, but it will improve rapidly,” he said.

On March 18, Musk tweeted that Twitter will open source “all code used to recommend tweets on March 31st”.

“Providing code transparency will be incredibly embarrassing at first, but it should lead to rapid improvement in recommendation quality. Most importantly, we hope to earn your trust,” he added.

Our “algorithm” is overly complex & not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things , but we’ll patch issues as soon as they’re found! We’re developing a simplified approach to serve more compelling tweets, but it’s still a work in progress. That’ll also…— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2023

According to TechCrunch, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also wished for something similar for the company, saying “Twitter should have been developed as an open and verifiable protocol”.

“He also shared that same idea with Musk over text messages — this came to light during the legal discovery process related to Musk’s litigation against Twitter when he tried to get out of the deal. In the texts, Dorsey said Twitter should be based on an ‘open source protocol, funded by a foundation,’ to which Musk replied, ‘super interesting idea.’,” the report added.

Since Musk took over the company in October 2022, it has been a roller coaster ride for Twitter users as well as employees. From laying off about 5,000 of its global staff to making users pay for verification, the social media platform has taken an unprecedented turn.

Will making the code open source help Twitter be better or worse? We’ll have to wait to find out.