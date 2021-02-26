  • SENSEX
Twitter aims to double revenue by 2023, teases new 'super follow' feature

Updated : February 26, 2021 07:40 AM IST

The "super follow" feature, which lets users charge followers for access to exclusive content, will launch this year, a spokesman said.
The site, typically used to broadcast short messages to a wide audience, is also working on building more ways for people to have conversations, it said.
It is also considering allowing "communities" to be created for particular interests.
