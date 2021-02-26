Twitter aims to double revenue by 2023, teases new 'super follow' feature Updated : February 26, 2021 07:40 AM IST The "super follow" feature, which lets users charge followers for access to exclusive content, will launch this year, a spokesman said. The site, typically used to broadcast short messages to a wide audience, is also working on building more ways for people to have conversations, it said. It is also considering allowing "communities" to be created for particular interests. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply