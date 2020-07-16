  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for
Asian markets dip as virus and Sino-US tensions flare
MCX to launch Gold Mini Options from July 10
Rupee jumps 56 paise to settle at 75.04 against US dollar
Home Technology
Technology

Twitter accounts of Bezos, Biden, Gates, Obama, others hacked in Bitcoin scam

Updated : July 16, 2020 07:10 AM IST

The ruse included bogus tweets from former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg.
It also included tweets from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were also hacked.
Twitter accounts of Bezos, Biden, Gates, Obama, others hacked in Bitcoin scam

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Group of 174 Indian nationals file lawsuit against presidential proclamation on H1B

Group of 174 Indian nationals file lawsuit against presidential proclamation on H1B

Wipro shares rally 17% after Q1 earnings; m-cap jumps Rs 21,658 crore

Wipro shares rally 17% after Q1 earnings; m-cap jumps Rs 21,658 crore

Infosys not to disclose involuntary attrition going forward, Q1 voluntary attrition fell to 11.7%

Infosys not to disclose involuntary attrition going forward, Q1 voluntary attrition fell to 11.7%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement