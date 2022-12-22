Hometechnology news

Tweeting about major stock, ETF or cryptos? Now, you can see pricing graphs alongside too

2 Min(s) Read

By Kanishka Sarkar  Dec 22, 2022 11:01:33 AM IST (Published)

When you Tweet the symbol of a major stock, ETF, or crypto currency with a $ in front of it (like $BTC), people on Twitter see a clickable link that takes them to search results. Starting today, these search results will include the pricing graphs for major symbols.

