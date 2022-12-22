When you Tweet the symbol of a major stock, ETF, or crypto currency with a $ in front of it (like $BTC), people on Twitter see a clickable link that takes them to search results. Starting today, these search results will include the pricing graphs for major symbols.

Twitter users who share and discuss financial information on the microblogging platform can now share pricing graphs of stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETF) and cryptocurrencies along with their posts by adding a $ (dollar) symbol as a prefix, Twitter Business announced on Thursday.

“When you Tweet the symbol of a major stock, ETF, or crypto currency with a $ in front of it (like $BTC), people on Twitter see a clickable link that takes them to search results. Starting today, these search results will include the pricing graphs for major symbols,” Twitter Business tweeted.

Users can also search for symbols directly, without clicking on a link within a tweet. Most symbols with and without the $ sign will work in search (QQQ or $QQQ), it added.

Twitter Business also said that in the coming weeks, it will further refine the user experience and expand our coverage of symbols. This is one of the many changes that Twitter has seen since billionaire Elon Musk took over the firm in a $44 billion deal in late October.

Earlier this week, the social media platform began rolling out a grey tick verification mark for government-related accounts and a golden tick mark for companies while the rest of the verified accounts have been assigned a blue tick mark.

The company on December 12 announced that it will be "replacing the “official” label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts on Twitter. It had said that it would add a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts.

Twitter has started charging $8 per month on the web and $11 per month for those who sign up on iOS for Twitter Blue which it plans to gradually roll out across the globe. "Existing Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to upgrade, cancel, or auto-renew their subscription at the new price. Prices may vary by region. We plan to offer subscriptions on Android soon," the company had said.

The Twitter Blue service is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.