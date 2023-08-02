TweetDeck is being rebranded as XPro as the iconic blue bird faces extinction

Earlier in July, the company also announced that TweetDeck — now XPro — will only be available for those who pay to be verified “in 30 days,” but is currently free to use for all users.

TweetDeck, a platform loved by twitterati, is reportedly being rebranded as XPro after all traces of the blue bird start disappearing from X on all platforms — Android, iOS, and web.

9to5Google was the first to report the change, which follows several minor alterations such as changing the blue bird logo to ‘X’, replacing ‘tweet’ with ‘post’ and subsequently switching the iconic RT ‘retweet’ to ‘repost’. The name XPro was announced last week.

“The new branding appears on the landing page (when signed out) and as the site name, but the URL remains tweetdeck.twitter.com, which is the case for twitter.com as well. (That said, a change might be coming, as x.com/profile redirects you to twitter.com/profile. That might involve a bigger technical undertaking.),” the report said.

It also added that Twitter — X, rather — has yet to update all of the copy. For instance, the tagline still reads “a powerful, real-time tool for people who live on Twitter” and the blue bird is very much there. There is also a link to "legacy XPro" at the bottom, which opens TweetDeck's pre-preview version and is still functional (like Twitter for Mac). Multi-user support for the new XPro is still lacking, which is crucial for big clients and companies.

How X plans to rebrand the Blue subscription could also be an interesting conversation. Since XPro is already taken, that appears out of the question.