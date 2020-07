Turn the Tide with Facebook & BCG: Digital to influence 7/10 Indian mobile consumers

In the second podcast based on the mobile category, Facebook & Boston Consulting Group (BCG) presents Turn the Tide to offer insights on how businesses can leverage digital adoption in consumer’s lives as India grapples with the ramification of the COVID-19 outbreak.

This podcast is focused on the mobile industry and decodes how 7/10 mobile customers are likely to be digitally influenced. We talk about the opportunities to leverage this digital acceleration across the consumer path-to-purchase.

Download the full report: https://bit.ly/37Qk3cQ