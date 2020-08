In this podcast based on the Digital Creative Playbook, Facebook presents Turn the Tide to offer insights on how businesses can navigate the new normal by using social creativity to transform brands, commerce and experiences.

It is focused on digital marketplaces as a gateway to brand exposure and experience, taking us on a journey where creativity meets commerce. We talk about actionable guidance for brands to revamp their social creativity and collapse the funnel to drive impulsive sales action.

Download the full report: https://bit.ly/3fMFZIa

