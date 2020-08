In the fifth podcast by Facebook and BCG present Turn the Tide, we dive into the insurance sector to dissect industry trends and analyze how the pandemic has played the role of a catalyst in driving awareness towards insurance with the digital selling approach at the heart of consumer engagement. We talk about actionable guidance on how companies should leverage the increased digital influence to reach out to the affluent audiences online and identify opportunities to pick up pace in the new normal.

Download the full report: https://bit.ly/2DaLeUo